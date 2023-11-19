Argentines Vote in Nail-Biter Election Amid Economic Crisis

Argentines voted in a nail-biter election between Economy Minister Sergio Massa and outsider Javier Milei. Voters were uncertain about either candidate's ability to address the economic crisis.





Argentines to vote, seeking escape from economic shamblesThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Imo election: Vote according to your choice, Ohanaeze is not partisanThe president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has advised Imo citizens to vote for any candidate of their choice...

A'Court Affirms Borno Lawmaker's Election, Says Tribunal Lacks Jurisdiction Over Pre-electionThe Court of Appeal has a precedence on Friday, following its ruling declining the petition to sack the Member of the House of Representatives representing

Unavailability Of Election Results On IReV Not Ground For Election Nullification, S’Court RulesBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Election Observers Call for Cancellation of Imo Governorship ElectionAccredited election observers have demanded the total cancellation of the Imo governorship election due to widespread irregularities and the hijacking of electoral materials. The observers cited issues of vote buying, over voting, and physical assault in several council areas.

