ARDA Seeks Market-equivalent Prices, Others For Attractive Downstream Petroleum Sector

Executive Secretary of ARDA, Anibor Kragha, while delivering a presentation at the Oil Trading & Logistics 2023 Expo in Lagos, Nigeria, said there was a need for the continent to also create a clear policy to grow security in the aspect of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Kragha, in his presentation on “Africa Refining: Regional Sufficiency and Global Energy Transition,” said there was a need for coordination across the continent. According to him, tightening and harmonisation of cleaner oil product specifications remained sacrosanct in the face of looming health and environmental dangers.

He also called for tansparency and forward visibility around medium to long-term regulatory frameworks as well as coordination across key sectoral Ministries to support investors’ business plans.Insisting that the rising demand in Africa requires significant investment in storage and distribution infrastructure, Kragha said efficient regional infrastructure would lead to economies of scale.

Kragha also called the continent to publicly publish available documentation covering various licensing processes. Kragha called for a long-term carbon mitigation strategies, saying it has serious implications for the future of refining and finance.

Currently, ARDA is working on the adoption of a harmonized pan–African clean petrol specification, particularly Afri 6 or 10 per of gas per million parts of air(ppm) specification for fuel across Africa.

“In Africa we have 11 different grades of diesel or gas oil engine from 10 ppm to 10,000 ppm and for gasoline (petrol), we have 12 different grades ranging from 10ppm to 2,500 ppm. So that initiative is to have a single 10ppm grade by 2030 across Africa,” he stated.

