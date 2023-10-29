Archbishop Valerian Okeke and 70 phenomenal years

In various contexts, greatness defines it. Being motorised by the transformative power of grace, it stands as a lighthouse that illuminates others with the light of faith, knowledge and wisdom. His faith-filled words set hearts on fire with divine love and liberate benighted souls from constraints that register their presence through different forms of enslaving pseudo-freedom.

Living the sacred vocation of the priesthood as a self-oblative service forms the orientation of the Archbishop to life. His philosophy of life recognises human stewardship as the fulcrum of his trusteeship of creation. It is such that by human application of intelligence and industry, man adds value to God’s gift for maximum benefit.

One of the principles of the Onitsha Archdiocese’s transformation is the person-centred development paradigm of Archbishop Valerian Maduka Okeke. The profound value of man with his God-given talents and opportunities is paramount, and this centrality of the human person in the pastoral leadership of Archbishop Okeke is beyond question. The human person is pre-eminent; thus, societal institutions are meant for the true good of man, Maduka. headtopics.com

Within his two decades of episcopacy, the Archbishop has led the Archdiocese from good to great, inspiring greatness, sustaining excellence and making the great greater. For all practical intents and purposes, he has not only made his flock aware of the greatness of their heritage but has caused them to own and assume it.

His impact in the spiritual realm is something else. The level and depth of spiritual growth are evidence of having a good shepherd who delivers good and rich, nutritious spiritual food in person and by the structures and programs he has set up. Chapels of adoration, spiritual retreats, prayers, promotion of solemn and faith-filled celebration of the liturgy, accommodation of different tendencies of ecclesial expressions are his tools for spiritual development. headtopics.com

Fans Fume As Premier League Confirms First Christmas Eve Match In 28 YearsPremier League football will be played on Christmas Eve for the first time in 28 years when Wolves host Chelsea at Molineux Stadium, it was announced on Read more ⮕

Nigerian sprinter, Grace Nwokocha gets three years ban for dopingA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Ogun community cries out over four years power outageThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

NDLEA seizes 6,668 tonnes of illicit substances in two yearsOperatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have seized at least 6,668 tonnes of illicit substances within two years. A statement issued on Friday by the spokesperson for the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, explained that the agency apprehended over 36,096 suspects and prosecuted over 6,043 within the same period. Read more ⮕

PenCom: N25bn recovered from defaulting employers in 11 yearsNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

FG launches CNG initiative with seven conversion centresThe Nation Newspaper FG launches CNG initiative with seven conversion centres Read more ⮕