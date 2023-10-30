Arase seeks renewed vigour in fight against organised crimes

Arase noted that as a people, we must rise and stand firm against those who threaten “the sovereign integrity of the Nigerian State,” saying that no security agency can deliver on its mandate without the support of the people.

Arase said for the security agencies, it has become not only a statutory mandate but a moral imperative to re-enact their old fighting force, re-strategise and redesign tactics and promptly arrest and contain the growing insecurity challenge in our country.

Chairman of the NEDC board, Maj.-Gen. Paul Tarfa (rtd), gave the assurance, at the weekend, in Gombe, Gombe State, when he led members of the commission’s board to inspect ongoing projects in the health, education and housing sectors of the economy. headtopics.com

Buni, represented by his deputy, Idi Gubana, gave the charge, at the weekend, when Chairman and members of the newly-constituted governing council of the Commission paid a courtesy visit to the governor at Government House, Damaturu.

Besides, he added, the assessment visit would enable the commission to identify the demands of people in the critical sectors that affected their means of livelihoods and safety in communities. • NADECO, Olubadan congratulate Tinubu over S’Court verdict A former vice chancellor of Oduduwa University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Prof. Williams Olu-Aderounmu, has warned All Progressives Congress (APC) of potential consequences in fielding candidates with questionable backgrounds for future elections. headtopics.com

President Bola Tinubu yesterday, described Nigeria as a crawling country in the committee of thriving economies, especially in terms of development indices relating to green energy and the environment.

