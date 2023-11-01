Arase hails IGP Egbetokun over confirmation

In a letter of congratulation to the Inspector General of Police which he signed, Dr Arase said he is attracted to Dr. Egbetokun’s humility and willingness to listen to advice and concerns on issues affecting the Force. “This has in no small way aggregated in fostering cordiality between the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force and helped in restoring a harmonious and symbiotic relationship between these two critical institutions of Government”, he said.

Dr. Arase noted that the Confirmation “is a testament to your unwavering commitment and high sense of responsibility employed in the performance of your duty since your appointment by Mr. President on 19th of June, 2023″. He said his leadership, integrity and vision for the Force have ”earned you the trust and confidence of the Nigerian people in your ability in de-escalating and containing the insecurity challenge in Nigeria”.

The PSC Chairman said the IGP’s leaning on his experience in the Force “which is reinforced with your rich academic credentials, I am confident that you will continue to make significant impacts in the Nigeria Police Force and your tour of duty will be undoubtedly phenomenal and illustrious “. Dr.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYPOSTNGR: Police Service Commission hails Egbetokun on confirmation as IGPThe Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Solomon Arase has said leadership, integrity and vision for the Force have earned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun the trust and confidence of Nigerians in his ability to de-escalate and contain the insecurity challenges in Nigeria.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: BREAKING: Police Council Confirms Egbetokun As IGPBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING: Police Council confirms Egbetokun as substantive IGPThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Police Council confirms Egbetokun as substantive IGP

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, confirmed as substantive IGPA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Police Council confirms Egbetokun substantive IGPThe National Police Service Council has confirmed the former acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, as the substantive IGP and Head of the Nigeria Police Force.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Egbetokun, Adedeji Confirmed As Police, Revenue Agency ChiefsThe Senate yesterday confirmed the appointment of Zaccheus Adedeji as chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕