headquartered in Accra, Ghana, has announced the appointment of Professor Kingsley Moghalu of Nigeria, as the new chairman of its Board of Directors.

Professor Moghalu, one of Africa’s eminent political economists and development practitioners, served as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria from 2009 to 2014, and subsequently as Professor of Practice in International Business and Public Policy at Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in Massachusetts, USA.

He is the CEO of Sogato Strategies LLC,a macroeconomic, investment and geopolitical risk consultancy, and the President of the Institute for Governance and Economic Transformation (IGET), a public policy think tank. Moghalu previously worked in United Nations System for 17 years, rising to the rank of Director. He is the author of several books including Emerging Africa: How The Global Economy’s Last Frontier Can Proper and Matter. headtopics.com

“The Africa Private Sector Summit is delighted to welcome Kingsley Moghalu as its new Board Chair”, said Mr. Judson Wendell Addy, founder and outgoing chairman of APSS, a Liberian-born citizen, a retired International Business Entrepreneur and Pan Africanist.

“The objective is to strengthen the private sector in African countries, attract increased business investment to the continent, and make strong contributions to enable the private sector actively drive implementation of the Regional Economic Communities (RECs] and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) protocols in collaboration with the Pan Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PACCI), the Africa Busines Council (AfBC) and other stakeholders. headtopics.com

