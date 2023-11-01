Approaches for next generation engagement in family business

Also, family foundations and Philanthropic activities should be encouraged within the family. The millennial and Gen Z generations are interested in the idea of transformation and giving back to society. Family foundations provide an effective way to introduce the next generation to the family’s values, mission, philanthropic activities and investments.

This may include various activities from exploring the origins of the family business and its values to the factors that lead to its growth. The challenges faced, how these were overcome as well as the future aspirations for the family business and family members involved may also be discussed.

Their connection to digital plays a constant part of their daily lives. Through implementing software apps in your daily operations, family patriarchs and matriarchs are able to speak in a language that the next generation understands.

Events can offer exciting and inspiring environments to learn from a variety of practitioners. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of these events have transitioned online or operated on a hybrid model. Depending on the conference, these include everything from business and financial issues to softer factors such as sustainability, impact and purpose.

In conclusion, next-generation engagement is fundamental in ensuring that family legacies continue well beyond the current generation and transcends generations yet to come. In order to effectively apply these approaches and get the best result, the family would need to engage the services of a Family Wealth Advisor in order to guide in creating the structures around these approaches and effectively implementing same.

