Appeals: PDP, Lawmakers Decry Conflicting Verdicts In Plateau

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, majority leader of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon Yobo Maren, denounced the use of pre-election matters as the basis for the nullification of certain election results.

Ologunagba alleged that the “manifestly biased” and inconsistent judgments of the electoral panel already delivered in the Appeals should be subjected to judicial review.The party spokesman faulted what he called the “dangerous pattern of varying and conflicting judicial pronouncements by the Plateau State Election Appeal Court Panel” sitting in Abuja.

The party spokesman said, “What is more disturbing is that in all the Appeal cases, the Court ordered a rerun where the PDP won and the APC came third, while where the APC came second, it ordered that the Certificate of Return issued to the victorious PDP candidate be withdrawn and a new Certificate of Return be issued to the APC candidate, who came second in the election.

“In the case of Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency won by Hon. Musa Agar of the PDP and where the APC candidate also came third, the Panel in its judgment in Court of Appeal No. CA/J/EP/PL/HR/14/2023 delivered on Friday 27th October, 2023 annulled the victory of the PDP and ordered a rerun excluding the PDP.

Lamenting the panel’s position has heightened tension in Plateau State, he said PDP has instructed its lawyers to take necessary steps to petition the National Judicial Council (NJC) over the matter.

