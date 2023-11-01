Appeal court sacks Suswam, declares APC's Udende as Benue north-east senator

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel, declared Emmanuel Udende of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected senator representing Benue north-east district.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Udende as the winner of the February 25 election after polling 135,573 votes to defeat Suswam who garnered 112,231 votes. Not satisfied with the outcome of the poll, Suswam, a former governor of Benue, approached the state national assembly election petitions tribunal on the ground that the exercise was marred by over-voting, alterations and falsification of results.

The panel cancelled 51,895 votes entered for Udende and also cancelled 21,229 votes recorded for Suswam.After subtracting the votes, Suswam was left with 90,590 while Udende scored 82,699 votes. However, the appellate court on Wednesday reversed the judgement of the tribunal, noting that it found merit in the appeal that was lodged before it by the APC candidate.“The judgement of the tribunal delivered on 8th of September, 2023 is hereby set aside,” Adejumo said.“The return of the appellant as the winner of the Benue north-east senatorial election that was held on February 25 is hereby affirmed.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: Appeal Court sacks Suswam from Senate, affirms APC’s Udende as winnerThe Court of Appeal in Abuja has sacked the former governor of Benue state, Gabriel Suswam, as the Senator representing Benue North East Sen..

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Senate seat: Former Benue governor Suswam loses to Udende at Appeal CourtThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Senate seat: Former Benue governor Suswam loses to Udende at Appeal CourtThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Breaking: Appeal Court sacks Suswam as senatorA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Appeal Court Sacks Former Benue Governor Suswam as SenatorA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Burutu North: Appeal Court reserves judgment in APC, PDP disputeThe Nation Newspaper Burutu North: Appeal Court reserves judgment in APC, PDP dispute

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕