Appeal Court Ruling: No Victor, No Vanquished

The member representing Central/North Federal Constituency says the appeal court ruling that affirmed his victory in the February 2023 poll is that of no victor, no vanquish.

“The judgement is in the best interest of our democracy and much-cherished constituency; Ibarapa Central and Ibarapa North. It is a win-win situation for everyone, regardless of political affiliation.”

He hailed the people for their support during and after the election, and the legal tussle that followed suit. “Your ability to stand firm in the face of adversity is pivotal to the verdict of the court, which just affirmed the mandate given to us on February 25 this year. Without your support, this wouldn’t have been possible,” he added. headtopics.com

“I want to emphasise once again that I will not renege on my electoral promises, which include but are not limited to employment opportunities, empowerment, complementing the efforts of the government at the state and local levels in ensuring qualitative education for the students in the constituency, infrastructural development, growth, impactful motions and bills that focus on common interests, and others.

