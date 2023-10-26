Appeal Court Judgment: Mutfwang Wants Sponsors Of Bribery Report Arrested

Plateau State government has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to diligently investigate and apprehend the authors of what it called a baseless statement purported to have been issued by an unidentified group, suspected to be aligned with the opposition party in the state. The government said the group is masquerading as a civil society organisation.

The group had reportedly put up a write-up captioned: “Plateau PDP election appeal tribunal judgment, civil society organisation calls for the arrest of Court of Appeal president, Justice Monica Dongbam over alleged N2.8 billion bribe from Rotimi Amaechi, Yari, El-Rufai, Lalong and House of Representatives Members”. It also called for the arrest of Justice Dongban-Mensem.

The group's demand followed the judgment of the Appeal Court which nullified two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Assembly seats from Plateau State. Mutfwang said neither he nor any of his representatives has issued statements regarding the recent Appeal Court judgment, adding that PDP has not engaged any Civil Society Organization to comment on the matter.

“The spurious allegations against Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, accusing the Governor of supporting President Bola Tinubu’s administration and former Governor Nyesome Wike, are not only mere fabrications but also an attempt to tarnish the Governor’s image and consistent with the antics of mischief makers who had issued fake Press Statements to create confusion and enmity between the Mutfwang Administration and the citizens of Plateau State,” Bere said.

He urged all respected authorities and the public to dismiss this misleading article, meticulously crafted by mischief-makers aiming to besmirch the Governor and the Plateau PDP.

