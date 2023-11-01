Appeal Court affirms Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as Kogi Central senator

INEC declared Sadiku-Ohere winner of the February 25 election, a decision Akpoti-Uduaghan contested on the grounds that INEC failed to input results from Ajaokuta, Adavi and Okehi Local Government Areas, where she polled more votes.
It further held that INEC ought to be an unbiased arbiter and proceeded to award N500,000 cost against the electoral umpire.Mrs. Akpoti-Uduaghan becomes the fourth female senator to emerge from the 2023 election. The others are Dr. Idiat Adebule (APC – Lagos West); Ireti Kingibe (FCT -Labour Party) and Mrs. Banigo Ipalibo-Harry (PDP -Rivers State).
Governor Bello emphasised that Akpoti-Uduaghan and Ohere, with himself, are relations and have no need to quarrel. He said that it was his responsibility to ensure that everyone lives in peace and harmony.
“We will continue to be united. We have a larger picture ahead of us, which is the November 11 governorship election, which we are poised to win with a landslide. Let no one get distracted.”
