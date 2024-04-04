APC to adopt direct mode of primaries for Ondo State governorship election

Ahead of the shadow election of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State for the governorship election, the party has disclosed that direct mode of primaries will be adopted to elect the candidate that will fly the party's flag during the November 16 polls. This was revealed by the party in a letter sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, where it notified the electoral body of its April 20 primaries.

The letter sent to INEC was jointly signed by the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje, and the National Secretary, Sen. Ajibola Basiru. Also confirming the development was the Deputy National Organising Secretary of the party, Nze Duru, who informed newsmen of the decision of the party. The former House of Representatives member had said, “We are using the direct primary mode of election for the Ondo State governorship primary election

