APC sues Osun State Governor for appointing PDP member as OSIEC Chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has sued Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, before a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo for allegedly appointing a card-carrying member of his political party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as Chairman of Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC).

Assistant Secretary of Osun APC, Waheed Adeniran, in an affidavit in support of the originating summons filed by the party’s lawyer, Ayodele Kusamotu, urged the court to set aside appointment of Hasim Abioye as OSIEC Chairman. The suit, marked FHC/OS/CS/2/2024, also has the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice as defendan





