APC Sues Adeleke, OSIEC Over Council Chairmen Appointment

The party through its counsels, Ayodele Kusamotu, Idowu Oloyede and three others, asked the court to declare the caretaker committees constituted into the Osun State local Government Councils, Osun State Local Council Development Areas, Osun State Council area offices and Osun State Local Council Administrative Offices illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional.

APC contended that the first defendant in the case, Governor Ademola Adeleke lacks constitutional power to forward names of certain persons to the State House of Assembly through the Speaker to screen and confirm such names to be appointed as caretaker committee chairmen, Vice-Chairmen, Secretaries, Special Advisers, members among others.

The party also prayed the court to compel all the council chairmen to refund all salaries, allowances among others received from the day of inauguration. In it, the APC joined the Osun State Governor and 71 others including the House of Assembly, Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and 68 caretaker chairmen.

