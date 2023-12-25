APC sets prices for Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for bye-elections

Ahead of the February 3 National and State Houses of Assembly bye-elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has pegged the cost of its Expression of Interest and Nomination forms at N20 million for senatorial contestants. The party will also be selling the House of Representatives forms for N10million and State House of Assembly at N2million.

The APC National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, who disclosed this in a notice on Monday, explained that the expression of interest form for senatorial seat was N3million and nomination form for the same position was N17 million. Argungu also said the expression of interest form for House of Representatives aspirants was N1million and nomination form was N9million while State House of Assembly expression of interest form was N500,000 while nomination form was N1.5 million. According to him, the expression of interest forms will be free for female aspirants and those with disabilities while youths between ages 25 and 40 years are to purchase the expression of interest at 50% discount for the nomination forms for each positio





