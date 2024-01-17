APC Reviews Federal Government's Efforts in Securing Oil Installations

The All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, reviewed Federal Government’s efforts in securing oil installations and infrastructure, submitting that such efforts are capable of reversing the country’s losses, which was put at $46.16 billion within 11 years, by the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI). The agency’s record also showed that between 2009 and 2020, the country lost about 619.7 million barrels of crude to theft.

The ruling party, which spoke through its South South Zonal Organising Secretary, Blessing Agbomhere, expressed optimism that the Federal Government’s war against oil theft in the Niger Delta would boost the country’s revenue amid a dwindling economy





