APC, PDP trade words over Adeleke’s N100b projects

The Nation recalls that Adeleke unveiled N100billion project fund last Friday, saying he would build five flyovers, 45 roads, among other projects within 12 months.

He noted that many people underrated him when he was sworn in as the governor, but with his sterling performance in the last one year, he had surprised his critics. However, the leadership of the APC through its Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, yesterday in a statement described Adeleke’s N100billion development programmes as “a scam skilfully designed to enrich some economic ‘buccaneers’ close to his government.”He alleged: “There cannot be any other name for the phoney and white-elephant projects, but a gross misplacement of priority in the hand of a person statutorily saddled with the responsibility of being the caretaker of the resources of the state.

He berated APC for playing politics with a development agenda that is widely adjudged to be commendable, long overdue, sustainable "and paramount to the economic revival of our dear state."

