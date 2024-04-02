APC is the only party that carries the opposition along, says vice-chair

Ijiomah Arodiogbu, vice-chair of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the south-east, says the ruling party is the only one that carries the opposition along. The APC national working committee (NWC) member said the party believes in bringing everyone on board to chart a progressive course. He said despite the “campaign of calumny” sponsored against the party, APC has outstanding administrative policies that will guarantee stability in the country.

“APC remains the only party in Nigeria that runs an open door policy where opposition members are incorporated in the scheme of things,” he said. “President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has germane policies that will drive the country to success. All we need to do is to support him in achieving such goals.” The vice-chair said the Tinubu administration should carry along the south-east more in its programmes

