APC Generates N720m from Sales of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has generated N720m from the sales of expression of interest and nomination forms for the party's Ondo governorship ticket. A total of 16 aspirants have picked the forms ahead of the party's governorship primary election.

The money was collected from 14 male aspirants who paid N50 million each and two female contenders who paid N10 million each. Governor Lucky Ayiedatiwa and fifteen others have picked the forms to contest for the party's shadow election.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

“Ondo is an APC state, and will continue to remain an APC state”A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Ondo 2024: APC to commence sale of expression of interest, nomination forms on 3 AprilThe party’s Ondo State governorship primary election would be held on 25 April while the primary election appeal would be on 26 April.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

10 aspirants buy Ondo APC governorship nomination formsThe Nation Newspaper 10 aspirants buy Ondo APC governorship nomination forms

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

10 aspirants buy Ondo APC Gov nomination formsThe Nation Newspaper 10 aspirants buy Ondo APC Gov nomination forms

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Ondo 2024: I am experienced Governor Ondo needs, says KekemekeThe Nation Newspaper Ondo 2024: I am experienced Governor Ondo needs, says Kekemeke

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Ondo guber: APC group adopts Oke as most suitable to clinch party’s ticketA group within the APC in Ondo State, known as the Omoluabi Coalition, revealed that Olusola Oke remains the standout choice for the ticket of the party.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »