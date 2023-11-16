APC congratulates Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat over court ruling

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has congratulated Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat over the Court of Appeal’s ruling affirming their victory in the March 18 governorship election. Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, the Lagos State APC Chairman, also commended the judiciary for the verdict, in a statement on Thursday.

