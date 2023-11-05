APC Chairman Urges Supporters to Avoid Violence Ahead of Governorship Elections

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has urged supporters to avoid violence and abide by the rules ahead of the November 11 governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi State. Ganduje stated that President Bola Tinubu’s wish is a credible election in the three states on Saturday. According to him, the programme should be part of Nigeria’s political culture to help strong political parties.

When asked about the party’s plan to avert violence in the elections, Ganduje explained that the APC leadership has taken some measures to address the issue

