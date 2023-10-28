Apapa: Obi’s meaningless petition against Tinubu was dismissed in less than 120 seconds

The Lamidi Apapa-led faction in the Labour Party (LP) has blasted its presidential candidate in the last election, Peter Obi, for filing a “meaningless petition” against President Bola Tinubu at the Supreme Court.

According to Apapa, Obi’s petition challenging Tinubu’s victory at the February 25 polls was dismissed in less than 120 seconds for lack of substance. While congratulating President Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court on Thursday, Apapa bemoaned Obi and his legal team “In a statement on Saturday by spokesperson for the group, Abayomi Arabambi, Apapa said: “It should be on record that Peter Obi’s frivolous and bland petition was dismissed in less than 120 seconds by the justices of the apex court last Thursday.”

He continued: “The victory of President Bola Tinubu is well-deserved. It is a testimony of hard-work, resilience, dedication and love for the nation.”“The Former Vice President remains, a veteran and not a failure, he gave it all but destiny at times speak,” the statement read.BREAKING: Labour Party Chairman Abure Sacks Aides After Party’s Loss to Tinubu in Court headtopics.com

Lamidi Apapa hails S’Court judgement, begs Tinubu to be magnanimous in victoryThe Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party, has hailed the Supreme Court’s decision upholding the outcome of the February 25, 2023 Presidential Election which President Bola Tinubu was declared winner. Read more ⮕

Apapa-Led LP Group Hails Tinubu On S’Court Victory, Taunts ObiBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Tinubu Celebrates Legacy Of Patriarch, K.O. TinubuPresident Bola Tinubu has celebrated the life and legacy of the late patriarch of the Tinubu family, Alhaji Kafaru Oluwole Tinubu on the 20th anniversary of Read more ⮕

JUST IN: Labour Party Slams Apapa-led Faction Over Repeated Attacks on Peter ObiA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Labour Party scolds Apapa-led faction over ‘repeated attacks on Peter Obi’A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Apapa-led Labour Party faction hails Supreme Court judgementThe Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party, has hailed the Supreme Court’s decision upholding the outcome of the February 25, 2023 Presidential Election in which President Bola Tinubu was declared winner. Read more ⮕