Anu Adelakun Wins Kevin Carmody Award for Investigative Reporting

Anu Adelakun, pioneer director of video productions at TheCable, has won the 2023 Kevin Carmody Award for Outstanding Investigative Reporting. The award is organised by the Society of Environmental Journalists (SEJ), highlighting the dangers associated with the widespread paucity of clean water and how corruption and politics are contributing factors.

Adelakun exposed how the activities of illegal and unregulated gold miners in Osun state triggered the pollution of the Osun River and other water bodies. She also uncovered how arrested miners escaped in connivance with security operatives. The judges lauded Adelakun’s report, noting that her commitment to uncovering the truth, even at personal risk, and dedication to understanding the complex factors are commendable

