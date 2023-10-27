Anu Adelakun, pioneer TheCable video director, wins environmental journalism award

Anu Adelakun, pioneer director of video productions at TheCable, has won the 2023 Kevin Carmody Award for Outstanding Investigative Reporting.

The award is organised by the Society of Environmental Journalists (SEJ), the world’s largest and most comprehensive environmental journalism competition.highlighting the dangers associated with the widespread paucity of clean water and how corruption and politics are contributing factors.Advertisement

Adelakun exposed how the activities of illegal and unregulated gold miners in Osun state triggered the pollution of the Osun River and other water bodies. She also uncovered how arrested miners escaped in connivance with security operatives. headtopics.com

The documentary was executed for the 2022 Bertha Fellowship in partnership with the Cable Newspaper Journalism Foundation (CNJF) and TheCable Newspaper.on Tuesday, the judges lauded Adelakun’s report, noting that her commitment to uncovering the truth, even at personal risk, and dedication to understanding the complex factors are commendable.

“The storytelling approach, which integrates personal narratives and the cultural and religious significance of the Osun River to the Yoruba-speaking people, adds depth and emotional resonance to the reporting. headtopics.com

“The comparison drawn between the Chinese miners and the vulnerable local population highlights the power dynamics at play and underscores the environmental and social injustices being perpetuated.” The filmmaker said it was important for her to not just tell a single story but to show how a general problem affects different demographies in diverse ways.“We need to be careful when we’re telling stories not to tell single stories because the water issue, though it’s a general problem, there are peculiarities around the issue as you go across different parts of the country and that was how I decided to pick the locations,” she said.

