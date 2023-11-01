HEAD TOPICS

Antony vs Doku clash: Not good – Ian Wright blames Man Utd captain, Bruno Fernandes

Arsenal legend, Ian Wright believes Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is not setting a good example and has blamed him for Antony kicking out at Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku.

Speaking on The Kelly and Wrighty Show, alongside fellow pundits Neville and Owen Hargreaves, Wright appears to agree with Neville as he said, “He does that a lot, he closes down on his own as well, that is a signal to players who you are playing with that he’s playing for the crowd, when you see people just going on their own and you don’t see anyone else backing up. “You kind of feel like he’s looking out for himself, that is what you think when someone does that.

