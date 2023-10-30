Anti-graft War: CSOs Restate Support For EFCC

The CSOs who made the commitment at the “EFCC/CSOs’ Engagement“ programme held with the state boss of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, lauded the strategic roles CSOs play in the fight against corruption.

He stated that engagement with them was to share ideas on how to deepen the fight against corruption. The EFCC boss, who spoke through the Ibadan conal commander, assistant commander of the EFCC, Halima Mustapha Rufa’u, expressed appreciation to the CSOs for reviews of the commission’s works so as to enhance its performance.

"You are one of the most critical allies of the EFCC. Our partnership has been progressive and is still evolving. We greatly value your critical reviews as they have ensured that we remain faithful to the Nigerian people in the discharge of our mandate," he said.

He further urged them to continue to align themselves with the progressive aspirations of Nigerians for corruption to be reduced to the barest minimum, if not completely eliminated.Also, the commission’s deputy director of creative communications, Nwayinma Okeano, challenged the CSOs to correct people’s misconception about EFCC’s anti-corruption activities in their various communities.

"Reorient the public about what we do. Let me say clearly that no crime is too big or too small. The same way we are arresting politicians, is also the same way we are arresting internet fraudsters", she said.

She reassured them that the EFCC is open to the public, urging them to always send complaints and petitions using various channels of communication.One of the arrowheads of the group,Dr. Rosemary Odigbo, said the fight against corruption should not be left to the EFCC alone, pointing out that all citizens and stakeholders have roles to play through strategic partnerships.

