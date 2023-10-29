Anti -graft group urge Tinubu to be wary of undue Interferences by aides over oil and gas Pre-Shipment Contract Award

Transparency Alliance Network has raised alarm over alleged attempts by vested interests in the presidency to subvert the concluded bidding process to engage consultants for the Pre-Shipment Inspection AgentsTransparency Alliance Network has raised alarm over alleged attempts by vested interests in the presidency to subvert the concluded bidding process to engage consultants for the Pre-Shipment Inspection Agents (PIAs) and Monitoring/Evaluation Agents (MEAs) under Nigerian Export Supervision...

“After satisfying all the pre-qualification requirements, including expertise and tract record of experience, the contract has been awarded to highly qualified Nigerian companies vide an approval letter referenced PRES/87/MF/314 dated 15th May, 2023 by President Muhammadu Buhari,” it noted.

Led by Zakary Musa Zubairu, the National Coordinator of Transparency Alliance Network, the group expressed optimism that such rascality has no place in the renewed hope agenda and continuity policy of the All Progressives Congress (APC). headtopics.com

According to the group, “we have very reliable and credible intelligence at our disposal that after passing through the bidding and pre-qualification process for the Pre-Shipment Inspection and Monitoring in the Oil and Gas sector, vested interests in the Office of the Chief of Staff have removed the names of the companies that clearly won the bid and replaced it with their preferred companies without recourse to the already concluded process.

“As an anti-corruption think-tank, we are saddened by the barefaced illegality that’s been supervised by the exulted office of the Chief of Staff. Shortchanging the companies that rigoorusly went through the bidding and pre-qualification process and bringing unqualified companies without the requisite experience and expertise is a deliberate attempt to jeopardise the Tinubu administration and further worsen the plight of Nigerians who depend on the Oil and Gas sector for jobs and energy needs. headtopics.com

Tinubu Celebrates Legacy Of Patriarch, K.O. TinubuPresident Bola Tinubu has celebrated the life and legacy of the late patriarch of the Tinubu family, Alhaji Kafaru Oluwole Tinubu on the 20th anniversary of Read more ⮕

S'Court Verdict: Support Tinubu To Move Nigeria Forward, Group Urges Atiku, Obi An All Progressives Congress (APC) group, Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiatives (CGGCI), has asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Read more ⮕

Support Tinubu To Move Nigeria Forward, Group Urges Atiku, ObiAn All Progressives Congress (APC) group, Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiatives (CGGCI), has asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Read more ⮕

SMBLF urges Tinubu to address sliding naira, demands restructure of NigeriaThe Nation Newspaper SMBLF urges Tinubu to address sliding naira, demands restructure of Nigeria Read more ⮕

Supreme court ruling: Tinubu ‘ll now focus on Nigeria’s challengesThe Nation Newspaper Supreme court ruling: Tinubu ‘ll now focus on Nigeria’s challenges - Adeleke Read more ⮕

Tinubu’s victory: Nigeria now on pathway to economic recoveryThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu's victory: Nigeria now on pathway to economic recovery – Oludare Read more ⮕