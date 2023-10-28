Another PDP governor hails Tinubu, vows to work with the president

Days after the Bayelsa state governor and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Duoye Diri, paid Bola Tinubu a congratulatory visit at the Villa, his colleague in Cross River, Umo Eno, has pledged to work with the president.
Governor Eno disclosed this in a message to felicitate with the President on the final affirmation of his victory at the Supreme Court on Thursday. The ‘Happy Hour Governor’ noted that there was need to connect with the All Progressives Congress-led government at the centre to attract developments for his people.
Governor Eno said his administration remains committed to ensuring that Akwa Ibom people receive optimum value for revenue that accrues to the state in the face of growing hardship occasioned by prevailing economic doldrum across the nation.
"When I say there is no money, I mean there is no money to throw around but there is money to do good things. There is money to do every good thing," he said. "Money to do investments will not be a problem in this state. Money by itself is a scarce commodity. If you throw money around like that, it will lose its value".