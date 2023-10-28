Another Nigerian man allegedly kills, dismembers girlfriend

A 24-year-old man has allegedly killed and then dismembered his 20-year-old girlfriend, Justina Otuene, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of

Mr Nwonyi said on arrival at the suspect’s apartment, the operatives forcefully opened the door, and a big bag containing the victim’s body was recovered, but the officers did not meet the occupants of the house.The police commissioner said the operatives immediately launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspect, who was eventually traced and arrested for questioning.

The suspect confessed that he rented the two-bedroom apartment where the incident occurred about one week before. “I woke up that morning very sick, so I went into the room to check on her. She was still sleeping, then I went back to the parlour. headtopics.com

John Otuene, the victim’s elder brother, called for justice for his sister. He accused the suspect of kidnapping and killing his younger sister. A tricyclist in Abia State, South-east Nigeria, simply identified as Chigozie, was arrested in July, for allegedly his girlfriend and dumping her corpse in a bush in Umuahia, the state capital.

Also, a 22-year-old man, Moses Okoh, was arraigned before Plateau State High Court, in February 2022, for allegedly killing his 20-year-old girlfriend, Jennifer Anthony, an undergraduate of the University of Jos in the North-central state., was raped and then murdered by Uduak Akpan, who lured her out of her home with a fake job interview. headtopics.com

