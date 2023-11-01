Ancient and modern political institutions in Nigeria

Political party formation apart from protest movements against certain urban levies such as water rate in Lagos is just about a century and a half years old compared with our ancient traditional institutions. This is why modern Nigerian politicians, military or civilian, have many times found themselves relying on traditional leaders for advice. Nigerian politicians always find traditional rulers useful during the time of crisis or when they need political support or traditional legitimacy.

In the First Republic, politicians legitimatised themselves in office by having traditional rulers confer honorific titles on them so that they could be addressed as a chief and not ordinary mister. The ones in the North of Nigeria preferred to be addressed as “Alhaji” to separate them from ordinary men.

In the current democratic regime, politicians are afraid of outspoken traditional rulers to the extent of either trying to muzzle them, buy them off and if they cannot be muzzled, to just remove them from office. Despite this tendency, there has been nowhere in Nigeria where concerted efforts have been made to abolish them. This is because the ordinary people who have no love or trust for politicians want to keep their traditional rulers as embodiment of their collective culture and tradition.

Before the summon to the EFCC office, the Oyo State governor had openly said “the position of the Alaafin was not for sale”. These two events happening in two of the most important Yoruba kingdoms call for introspection and profound thinking about our cultural future. In our tradition, once the king has gone through traditional rites at Ipebi , that is the end of the process and only God can remove him from office.

