Anambra Police Commissioner warns against jungle justice

CP Aderemi Adeoye, the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, has cautioned residents against taking laws into their own hands in the event of crime. Adeoye said the command would no longer condone situations when people engage in jungle justice by lynching suspects to death without trial. DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in a statement, quoted the CP on Friday as saying that perpetrators would be charged with murder.

The PPRO said two suspects have been arrested for involvement in recent mob lynching that resulted in the death of suspected criminals. “Someone steals a phone and a mob kills him. The sentence for stealing a phone is three years of imprisonment. “Those who lynch commit murder, which carries the death penalty, because the courts have not delegated anyone outside the judiciary to try, convict and execute suspects,” he sai

