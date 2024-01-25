Anambra Governor Dissolves Traditional Rulers Council

The governor of Anambra state has dissolved the Anambra Traditional Rulers Council due to its violation of the law. The governor addressed the controversy surrounding the conferment of a chieftaincy title on a Nigerian senator by a traditional ruler. Two other traditional rulers were also queried for similar offences.





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police Kill Three Gunmen Suspected of Murdering Officers in Anambra StateThe police in Anambra State have killed three gunmen suspected of murdering two officers escorting an Anambra-born politician. The Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, provided an update on the incident and stated that the police are on a manhunt for the remaining members of the gang. Two police personnel were injured during the operation but have since been treated and discharged. Additionally, a 51-year-old man who was abducted by the hoodlums was rescued.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Former Anambra State Governor Charged with Money LaunderingFormer Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano has been charged with money laundering offences involving stealing of over N4 billion from the state’s security vote account. He denied the charges during his arraignment before the trial judge.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Former Anambra State Governor Charged with Money LaunderingFormer Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano has been charged with money laundering offences involving stealing of over N4 billion from the state’s security vote account. He denied the charges during his arraignment before the trial judge.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Political Landscape in Anambra: 2023 General Elections and Peter Obi FactorA look at the political landscape in Anambra in 2023, focusing on the 2023 general elections and the involvement of Mr Peter Obi as the candidate of the Labour Party.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Residents in Bwari Area Council Fearful as Bandits Cause HavocPalpable tension has gripped residents of Bwari, Ushafa and other villages in Bwari Area Council, Abuja over the activities of the daredevil bandits, causing havoc in the territory. The assailants have been on a rampage, killing and kidnapping residents across communities in the council.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Nsukka Legislative Council Holds Public Hearing on BillsThe Nsukka Legislative Council in Enugu State held a public hearing on two bills - prohibition of open defecation and improper disposal of biomedical waste in Nsukka Local Government Area. The aim of the public hearing was to gather inputs from Nsukka residents before passing the bills into law.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »