Anambra Government Initiates Automated Budget Process

A press release from the Anambra State ICT Agency, which was made available to Channels Television, said the agency has initiated a drive to speed up the configuration of official emails for state workers, to ease interaction.

“To ensure the full digitization of the state budgetary processes, as envisioned by Mr Governor, the state government has developed software for the full digitization, with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, expected to turn in their proposals and defend same, all digitally,” Managing Director of the agency, Mr. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata said.

“Officials of government can only access the platform created with the digitization software with their official email addresses. “So we have set up a dedicated desk at the Ministry, to assist with the creation and configuration of the emails for civil servants and MDAs.Mr Agbata advised civil servants to embrace the new initiative and move all forms of correspondence to the government-authorised emails. headtopics.com

As a proactive step, we saw the need to dedicate a team to handle this and assist government workers in setting up and configuring their official government emails on their phones and laptops. We are also setting up and configuring official emails for all the 21 ministries and the MDAs,”

“To access the platform for digitization, the civil servants are to log in with the official government emails. “So, if you are communicating with a civil servant via generic emails such as Yahoo or Gmail addresses, those correspondences are not official.” headtopics.com

He said the configuration exemplifies Soludo’s resolve to digitize the budget process in Anambra and also improve service delivery

