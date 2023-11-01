ANALYSIS: Somalia joining East African Community raises critical questions

With the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) joining in March last year, both memberships represent the EAC’s expansion across East Africa and the Great Lakes Region. The EAC also envisages Ethiopia and Djibouti becoming members. This potential growth could increase the bloc’s population to over 800 million – an immense boost to the EAC’s internal market.

Expansion would also increase the EAC’s competitiveness regarding foreign direct investments by offering an attractive trade area. Once Somalia’s security and governance challenges are addressed, the country’s inclusion could add immense economic benefits to the region.Due to the EAC Customs Union, Somalia’s accession to the bloc will be economically beneficial for the country and its immediate neighbours.

Entrepreneurs in Somalia will have greater investment opportunities, easing some of the social and economic pressures that have come with its isolation. Since the collapse of the Mohamed Siad Barre regime in 1991, cross-border trade with neighbouring countries has decreased due to insecurity caused initially by civil war and later by Al-Shabaab’s terrorist attacks.

Although there are many benefits to joining the EAC, the depth of Somalia’s security problems raises critical questions about the bloc’s readiness and capacity to ensure peace, security and regional stability. Article 3 of the EAC Treaty stipulates thefor admitting new countries. They must adhere to principles of good governance, democracy, the rule of law, human rights and social justice.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: FG conducts gap analysis on all VAPP lawsThe Nation Newspaper FG conducts gap analysis on all VAPP laws

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Fed Govt conducts gap analysis on VAPP lawsThe Nation Newspaper Fed Govt conducts gap analysis on VAPP laws

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THECABLENG: Study: AI nearly twice as good at grading severity of rare cancer than lab analysisNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: ANALYSIS: Can South Africa contain pangolin trafficking?There are worrying signs that the illegal trade is becoming more organised, with professionals and government officials involved.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

THECABLENG: US to remove four African countries from trade deal over 'violation of human rights'Nigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

THECABLENG: UN: We've provided humanitarian aid for 3.6m people in north-east in 2023Nigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕