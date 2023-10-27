ANALYSIS: Madagascar’s age-old foes scuffle ahead presidential election

The Malagasy people will, on 16 November, go to elections amid growing demonstrations by the opposition that are putting the country on a knife edge. President Andry Rajoelina is seeking a third term, though political upheavals over the past 14 years – which restarted the constitutional clock – would make this his second consecutive term.

The polls have already been marred by several controversies over which Mr Rajoelina has typically ridden roughshod. Last month, the Constitutional Courtan attempt to disqualify him from the presidency after it was revealed that he held dual Malagasy-French citizenship. This appeared to violate the law.

Ten opposition candidates complained to the electoral commission that this move was tantamount to an ‘institutional coup’ that would give Mr Rajoelina a strong advantage in the polls. The commission dismissed their concerns, as then did the court. headtopics.com

The Collective of Eleven – a group of opposition presidential candidates including Mr Ravalomanana and another former president Hery Rajaonarimampianina – have been boycotting the election campaign. They arranged unauthorised protest marches against what they regarded as Mr Rajoelina’s biased handling of the elections. In response, the government has broken up the protests with tear gas, batons and arbitrary arrests.

Representatives of the European Union, several international organisations and countries including the United States, France, Germany and Japan have

