Amotekun arrests 11 suspects offences in Ondo

Adeleye said that officers and men of the command were resolved to reduce all acts of criminal activities to the barest minimum during the yuletide season. Adeleye said that the command had deployed its personnel to all the black spots with 24 hour patrol teams.

“We are determined to make this act of their impossible and we are sending this message to them and anybody planning to forment trouble during this yuletide, that it is not business as usual again. The commander also said that the command had recorded 20 cases of commercial motorcyclists being killed and their motorcycles stolen within three weeks.

According to him, the ban imposed by government on commercial motorcycles from 6.00p.m. to 6.00a.m. remains in place, but will not affect motorcycles on essential duties.“We want to appeal to commercial motorcyclists to go and rest if they work for 12 hours so that we can identify the criminal entities.

