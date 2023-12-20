Amosun Accuses Oshiomhole of Distorting History

Former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, accuses former national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, of distorting history with his claims on his removal from office. Amosun states that Oshiomhole posed a threat to the party during his tenure as chairman.





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Founder of Security Firm Accused of Land GrabbingAderemi Adeoye accuses Jeff Nweke, founder of Blue Shield Security Company, of using armed operatives to seize lands in Anambra State.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Former APC Chairman Reveals Events Leading to His RemovalAdams Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has revealed some of the events that led to his removal from office. He spoke at the launch of a book authored by Salihu Lukman, a former national vice chairman (North-west) of the party.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Onikoyi Royal Family Denies Existence of Two Ruling HousesThe Onikoyi Royal Family of Lagos has denied the claim made by the Dosunmu branch that there are two ruling houses entitled to the throne of Onikoyi of Ikoyi and Imoba land. The family accuses the Dosunmu branch of being dishonest and sets the record straight for the public.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Teyana Taylor Filed for Divorce from Iman Shumpert Months Before Public AnnouncementRecently released court documents reveal that Teyana Taylor filed for divorce from Iman Shumpert in January, citing jealousy and control issues. Taylor accuses Shumpert of emotional and mental abuse during their marriage.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Presidency dismisses PDP and Atiku's allegationsThe Presidency refutes allegations made by the PDP and Atiku Abubakar, stating that they are baseless and aimed at creating public discontent. Atiku accuses President Tinubu of interfering with the electoral and judicial processes.

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Nigeria Police Council Sets Up Committee for Comprehensive Police ReformsPresident Bola Tinubu, as chair of the Nigeria Police Council (NPC), has established a constitutional review committee to carry out comprehensive police reforms. The committee aims to address the shortcomings in the 1999 Constitution that hinder police reforms and strengthen the police through improved coordination, technology, and resources. The committee's objective is to bring about meaningful reforms and shape a new Nigeria police. Key members of the committee include the National Security Adviser, Minister of Police Affairs, Chairman of the Police Service Commission, and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »