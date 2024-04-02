Amnesty International criticizes Nigerian government for failure to prosecute murderers

Amnesty International Nigeria has criticized the federal government for not prosecuting the murderers of Deborah Samuel, who was lynched by fellow students in Sokoto State in May 2022. The government's failure to take action nearly two years later is seen as improper.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fresh abduction in Kaduna, sign that impunity reigns – Amnesty InternationalAmnesty International says nearly 700 people have been kidnapped in the last seven days in Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Amnesty Granted to Nigerian Prison Inmates Includes Payment of Fines and AllowancesThe amnesty granted to Nigerian prison inmates includes payment of fines and transportation allowances totaling over N20 million. Only inmates with minor offenses, unable to pay fines, were selected for the amnesty program. Each pardoned inmate will receive N100,000 to start a new business. The governor emphasizes the importance of reintegrating into society and behaving well.

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

183 ex-Niger Delta militants sue Nigerian govt, Presidential Amnesty ProgrammeThe 183 ex-Niger Delta militants are challenging the stoppage of their monthly stipends the Nigerian government was paying them under the presidential amnesty scheme.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Amnesty Programme: Ex-Niger Delta agitators sue Nigerian Govt over unpaid entitlementsAbout 183 former Niger Delta agitators have filed a lawsuit against the Federal Government over allegations bordering on alleged stoppage of their monthly allowance.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

UPDATED: Boko Haram kidnaps over 400 people in Borno – Amnesty InternationalThe Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, said on Thursday that the government is yet to ascertain the actual number of the abducted persons.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Amnesty kicks as police declare Nigerian journalist wantedAmnesty asked the Nigerian police to stop intimidation against the journalist.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »