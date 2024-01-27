Aminat Ige-Ariyibi: Overcoming Adversity to Win Doctoral Thesis Award

Akoka, Aminat Ige-Ariyibi was the cynosure of all eyes as she delivered an emotional valedictory speech as the overall best graduating doctoral thesis award winner. She battled cancer, suffered miscarriages, and went through chemotherapy before enrolling in the PhD program. Despite facing divorce, depression, armed robbery attacks, and surgical operations, she overcame it all.





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Survivors and Eyewitnesses Share Horror Stories of Recent Terrorist Attacks in Plateau StateSurvivors and eyewitnesses of the recent terrorist attacks in Plateau State have told tales of horror in the killings that have drawn general condemnation from within and outside the country.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Nigerian Exchange Achieves New Record as Dangote Cement Drives IndexThe Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) achieved a new record of 100,000 mark as sustained bargain hunting in Dangote Cement Plc propelled the all-share index (ASI) to rise by three per cent.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Locals Return to Villages in Shiroro LGA Despite Ongoing ViolenceDisplaced by unending violence and abandoned by their government, locals from Shiroro Local Government Area have returned to villages they once deserted due to the activities of terror groups. Sadly, they are now in a tightrope: suffering unending kidnapping, rival clashes between terror groups and military onslaught targeting the terrorists. In this report, PREMIUM TIMES’ Yakubu Mohammed spoke with some locals who share their experiences as ‘freed captives’ in their homeland.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Locals Return to Villages in Shiroro LGA Despite Ongoing ViolenceDisplaced by unending violence and abandoned by their government, locals from Shiroro Local Government Area have returned to villages they once deserted due to the activities of terror groups. Sadly, they are now in a tightrope: suffering unending kidnapping, rival clashes between terror groups and military onslaught targeting the terrorists. In this report, PREMIUM TIMES’ Yakubu Mohammed spoke with some locals who share their experiences as ‘freed captives’ in their homeland.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Equities sector continues to rise as market capitalisation crosses N50 trillion markThe reign of the bulls continued unabated on the equities sector of the capital market yesterday as the capitalisation crossed N50 trillion mark, while the all-share index (ASI) hit 91,000 mark. This notable upswing was attributed to investors’ interest spanning various stocks within the industrial, oil and gas as well as consumer goods.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Nigeria Customs Service expresses concern over low trade volume in AfricaThe Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has lamented the low trade volume in Africa and the stagnant growth in the continent’s trade. Adeniyi was worried that the African trade system had not grown beyond 14 to 15 per cent in the last four years. The CGC made this known when he received members of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) at the Customs Corporate Headquarters in Abuja on Monday. He said the NCS fully understands the importance of balancing trade facilitation and revenue while pointing out that Africa’s share in global trade is between three and four per cent. Adeniyi expressed readiness to partner the AfCFTA Secretariat to enhance trade facilitation in Africa.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »