Amaju Pinnick sues Davido, obtains interim order against musician

However, the 30-year-old musician was absent from the Warri event because he fixed another show in Australia (Melbourne) on the same day, 6 October. In one post on Instagram, Davido said: “If I am returning any money, I will return it to any football charity organisation. In Fact, I will double it. Mr Dream Crusher imagine how many Nigerian footballers have had their dreams crushed because a person wants to live for Ikoyi by force,” he said, allegedly referring to Mr Pinnick, who served as the president of NFF for eight years.

“These defamatory publications and posts made by the artist when accorded their ordinary meaning portray me as a person deficient in character and integrity but also imbued with deceit, dishonesty, immoral, and fraudulent in the eyes of the right thinking members of the society,” he added.

Mr Pinnick said he was hesitant to “engage the service of Davido because the musician had disappointed him in 2014 and 2019 editions of the “Warri Again” where the singer didn’t show up to perform after he had been paid for the events and he was compelled to make refunds thereafter.”

“Unfortunately, to the utmost humiliation and detriment of myself and my company, the artist willfully failed, neglected and refused to show up, attend and perform at the 19th edition of Warri Again,” Mr Pinnick said.

Instead, he said, the singer posted allegations that made him “suffer and endured severe irreparable reputational damages.” Court documents show that a federal high court has granted Mr Pinnick an order to serve a writ of summons, statement of claim, and other accompanying processes as well as the Motion of Notice for Interlocutory injunction to the afrobeat singer.

