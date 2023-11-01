Amaju Pinnick reportedly sues Davido, demands N2.3billion with apology

He said despite paying him an exorbitant amount of $94,600 and booking a private jet for his crew, he still failed to show up. The Nation learnt that the organisers of the concert have filed a lawsuit seeking N2.3 billion against Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) Limited.Amaju filed the lawsuit under the name Brownhill Investment Company Limited, asking for N150 million as legal and professional fees and an additional N30 million as the cost of filing the suit.To add to it, he is seeking an injunction to prevent Davido from performing at any show or event in Nigeria until he refunds the payment he received.

