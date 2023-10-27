– Amaechi slams ex-NPA boss, Hadiza Usman, makes fresh claims

” Amaechi spoke as the guest speaker at the 2023 TheNiche Annual Lecture themed “Why We Stride and Slip: Leadership, Nationalism, and the Nigerian Condition,” held on Thursday in Lagos. DAILY POST reports that former President Muhammadu Buhari had suspended Hadiza Bala Usman as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) after complaints from the then Minister of Transport, Amaechi.

She gave waivers to prominent Nigerians, which she has no power to give and these are dollars accruable to Nigeria’s economy but she was bold to write a book or is it a pamphlet and Nigerians are following her, launching the book, so how will Nigeria move forward? “But let’s wait until they bring the original copy because if I give you the photocopy, you will say it is fake.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

Your book is full of lies, Amaechi replies ex-NPA boss Hadiza UsmanMs Usman, in her book titled: “Stepping on Toes: My Odyssey at the Nigerian Ports Authority”, detailed her experiences and challenges ... Read more ⮕

‘They are all ethnic leaders’ – Amaechi knocks Nigerian politiciansFormer Governor of River State, Chibuike Amaechi, has said that the political class now rides on the strength of ethnicity to achieve their aim of winning political offices. The former minister of transport said the country is still in search of national leaders. Read more ⮕

Obasanjo Only True Nationalist, Other Presidents Are Ethnic Leaders — AmaechiFormer minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, says Nigeria is still in search of national leaders, and its democracy needs serious rethinking in terms of Read more ⮕

Elections: Is anyone still listening to Mahmoud Yakubu? By Ikechukwu AmaechiA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

EPL: You should’ve walked back in embarrassment – Chris Sutton slams Chelsea wingerFormer Chelsea striker, Chris Sutton, has hit out at Mykhailo Mudryk after the winger celebrated his Premier League goal against Arsenal last weekend. Sutton insisted that Mudryk should not have been allowed to celebrate his goal against Arsenal, adding that the Ukrainian should have walked back to the halfway line in ’embarrassment’. Read more ⮕

Defamation: Prophet slams N22m suit against Chef DammyA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕