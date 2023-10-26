Allow Kalu work for Nigerians, former Abia Acting Gov tells Tinubu’s minister

At a news conference Wednesday in Abuja, Ohajuruka bemoaned the distractions brewing up between both leaders, describing it as an unnecessary ill wind that blows no one no good.

He lambasted the organizers of a Tuesday press conference wherein the speakers accused Kalu of championing the campaign of calumny against Onyejeocha, warning them against creating tension in Abia State.

He said; “It has come to our attention the public display of arrogance of some very disgruntled persons who in recent times tried to bring the name of our deputy speaker and the leader of APC in Abia State to public disrepute and dishonour. headtopics.com

“He was a laughing stock but he stood by him and him alone and now he’s been rewarded based on sterling qualities and some faceless individuals. And now, some people are trying to cause a crisis where there is none. I consider these persons as faceless because they are non-Abians.

“During her inauguration, this deputy speaker was there with all of us. He attended her inauguration and in all his public speaking, he encouraged everyone to respect the person of the Minister of State for Labour. headtopics.com

“People should not all stop all these shenanigans and stop gathering people trying to create tension. Which president? The president is alive. Anybody who claims he told the President anything, should be man enough to go and ask Mr. President if this innocent young man ever went to him and told him anything.

