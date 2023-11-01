Alli, Ojo emerge winners of TotalEnergies Charity Golf tournament

Alli posted 37 points with Strokes Red of 17 while, Ojo had 28 points (18) to clinch the men and ladies title respectively. John Vassaur and Folabi Balogun placed second and third with scores of 33 points (07) and 32 points (07) respectively in the men event.
Also, Lynda Obieze and Ifeoma Ziona Obata scored 28 points (11) and 26 points (17) to place second and third positions respectively in the Ladies’ category. In the same vein, Paul Brisibe and Adesua Adewole won the TotalEnergies Staff men and ladies events with respective scores of 31 points (06) and 23 points (27).
The highlight of this year’s edition which evokes the essence of giving was the donation of One Million Naira (N1 million) cheque to each of foundations; the Care People Foundation, Ibadan and Galilee Foundation, Ibadan, Oyo State.
In his remarks, the Managing Director of TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, Mathieu Bouyer said their involvement in golf sponsorship is extensive, adding that the TotalEnergies Charity Golf Tournament holds a special place in their events calendar.
