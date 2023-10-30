Alleged violation of rights: NLC to embark on mass protests in Imo

Ajaero said that “NLC was deeply concerned about the persistent and egregious violations of the rights and privileges of workers in Imo State by the State Government.”
“As a result, we are left with no choice but to embark on mass protests and industrial actions beginning on the 1st day of November, 2023. The NLC president said the protest was imperative as the government of the state had refused to implement previous agreements.
“On outstanding salary arrears, shockingly, some workers have been subjected to a staggering 20 months of unpaid salaries under the unfounded label of ‘ghost workers’. On vandalisation of NLC State Secretariat, he noted that the wanton destruction of the NLC State Secretariat was a blatant attacked on the rights of workers and a violation of the sanctity of their representative body.The NLC president said others were implementation of discriminatory pay introduction of discriminatory pay, unsettled gratuity arrears, non-compliance with National Minimum Wage, among others. headtopics.com
“We implore the Imo State Government to honor its obligations and recommit to respecting the rights and privileges of workers. He also alleged that unfortunately, the government had relied on its powers to deploy the fierce and coercive forces of the state against trade unions.