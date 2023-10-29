Alleged property destruction: A’Ibom communities demand N10bn from oil firm

SOME oil-bearing communities have asked a prospecting company, Geoseimic Survey Limited to pay a compensation of N10 billion for alleged damages to their homes, farms, and aquatic lives by the company’s operations.

The communities including Ikot Oyoro and Ibiote in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area (LGA) and Ikot Akan, Ikot Abasi LGA are demanding the said amount through their lawyers from Geoseimic Survey, a client probing for oil deposits for Sterling Global Petrochemical located in Eastern Obolo LGA.

The communities youths and women stormed the firm in protest weekend with placards screaming, “Geo Seismic Survey lacks respect for local content”, “We seek Government, Civil Rights Society Intervention”, and “We prefer Mutual Dialogue to Violence”. headtopics.com

Others read, “We solicit the assistance of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly”, “Farmers Decry Crops And Economic Trees Destroyed During Your Seismic Activities”, and “We Plead For Compensation Among Others.”

Youth Leader of Ikot Akan community, Imo Usen, sharing their grievances during the protest, said, “We have through our lawyers written to the management of Geoseimic Survey Ltd to address the havoc caused by their activities in our community but they paid deaf ears. headtopics.com

“Our buildings, farmlands, and even our rivers have been destroyed and polluted. An evaluation team was despatched to assess the damage done but the company has refused to take responsibility. “The annoying part of it is that the company has completed its assignment for Sterling Global Petrochemical and about leaving without addressing the problems it has caused”.

The Secretary, of Ikot Oyoro Village Council, Cletus Inyang threatened that the community would go to the extreme if the company did not pay the demanded compensation.

Friday Sermon: Palestine: The land of one of Islam’s three most holy mosques, By Murtadha GusauPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

In Jigawa, there’s only one doctor to 21,000 residents, NMA lamentsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World NewsThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

APC, PDP bicker over alleged plot by Adeleke to siphon funds with N100bn projectsThe Nation Newspaper APC, PDP bicker over alleged plot by Adeleke to siphon funds with N100bn projects Read more ⮕

Tinubu’s loyalists push for Gbajabiamila’s sack over alleged sale of appointmentsIndications have emerged that the days of the Chief of Staff, CoS, to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, might be numbered following allegations that he has been trading off appointments in the government of President Bola Tinubu to the highest bidder. Read more ⮕

Barca To Probe Alleged Racial Abuse Of Vinicius In ClasicoBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕