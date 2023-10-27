Alleged N6.9bn Fraud: EFCC Resumes Trial Of Fayose, Narrates How Obanikoro Gave Fmr Ekiti Gov N1.2bn

Fayose and his firm Spotless Investment Limited are being prosecuted by the EFCC for allegedly laundering N6.9 billion.

Obanikoro had earlier narrated before the Court how N1.2 billion was allegedly taken to former Gov Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti, using an aircraft. In continuation of his evidence today, Madaki who is the 13th Prosecution Witness, told Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke that out of the money, the former Ekiti State governor bought property worth N270million from one Rabiu Kundili in Abuja and also deposited in a fixed account the sum of N100million.

Led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Mr Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, the EFCC operative stated that between the 17th and 27th of June 2014, a total sum of N150million cash deposit was lodged into the bank account of the 2nd Defendant (Spotless Investment Limited), by one Biodun Agbele, an aide to the former Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose.The witness further told the court that on the 24th of August 2016, the sum of N168 million was also deposited into Spotless Investment Limited’s bank account. headtopics.com

He maintained that the money was released from the impress accounts in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF)and was part of monies under the control of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

He further stated that the claim by the 1st Defendant (Fayose ) that the N1,219,000,000 received from the former minister of state for defence, Musiliu Obanikoro was the campaign funds from his political party, the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) was investigated. headtopics.com

