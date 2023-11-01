Alleged Forgery: Court acquits 2 Chinese directors

The defendants subsequently entered their defence in relation to the remaining five counts, following which Justice Dimgba gave his judgment, discharging and acquitting them of the allegation police brought against them.

“From the totality of the evidence given in this case, most especially the testimony of prosecution witness (PW)1, PW2 and PW5, none of their testimony has been able to link the defendants with any act of forgery.

The court further held that the prosecution failed to call necessary witnesses, who would have supplied vital evidence to support the charge.

“I discharge and acquit the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants on counts two, three and four because, from all that I have said, it is obvious that the prosecution has not discharged the burden placed on them to prove the offences beyond reasonable doubt.

The police had filed the charge upon a complaint by one of BN Ceramics’ directors, Zhang Xing, following a boardroom disagreement. Cited as defendants in the suit were: BN Ceramics, Hao Aijun, Chen Enlai, Liu Yangxi, Zhang Qide and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

