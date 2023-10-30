Alleged Cyber Crime: Court adjourns Naira Marley’s case

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting the defendant on charges bordering on cybercrime.Naira Marley, who sang the popular song “Am I a yahoo Boy?”, was consequently arraigned on May 20, 2019, before Justice Nicholas Oweibo, but he pleaded not guilty.The trial has since commenced in the case and is still ongoing.

Oweibo’s order followed an application for a production warrant by the prosecution, Mrs. Bilikisu Buhari. When the case was called on Monday, Mr Olalekan Ojo (SAN) informed the court that the defendant was still clearly absent from his trial, despite the court’s order for his production.Supreme Court justifies win at all cost, normalises identity theft, forgery - Atiku

“My lord, at the last adjourned date, we prayed for a production warrant, and the court granted same, however, the defendant is still not produced.The court consequently adjourned the case until November 13 and 30 for cintinuation of trial continuation. headtopics.com

The commission alleged that Naira Marley and his accomplices conspired to use different Access Bank ATM cards to defraud their victims.

